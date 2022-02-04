Several organizations are preparing for activities centered on Valentine's Day, from fundraisers to art shows to musical performances.
Among the events slated for next weekend are Tahlequah's Couples Night Out, SweetheART Walk, Erotic Art Show, and David Cornsilk's Help In Crisis Fundraiser.
Couples Night Out, SweetheART Walk is an opportunity for locals to explore downtown shops. Twenty businesses will participate by offering a mix of art, wine, and gourmet chocolates.
"You can meet the artists, watch art demonstrations, and even purchase art. Most of the stores have just finished up at market and are rolling out their spring inventory, so this gives them a chance to show off the unique items coming in," said Jamie Hale, director of Tahlequah Main Street Association.
There will be live music throughout the event, as some of the artists are also musicians. Tahlequah Creates will also host live music and Kroner and Baer will offer a Valentine-themed trivia night.
"We strategically plan this event in February around Valentine's Day to help boost retail sales after the peak of Christmas shopping has subsided. We also like to keep the community coming downtown by offering special events throughout the whole year," said Hale.
Tahlequah Main Street supports vendors and businesses downtown by creating events to bring in shoppers, from both in town, as well as tourists.
Tickets are $15 for singles, and $20 for couples, but the couple does not have to be romantic to enjoy the fun. Singles are encouraged to bring a friend, parent, or child, to enjoy the discounted second ticket.
Tahlequah Creates will also be holding Tahlequah's Erotic Art Show on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents will be able to visit and acquire art not typically available other times of the year.
"This is a good time to purchase art that you can't normally purchase at local art galleries," said Tibbits.
Artists interested in submitting canvases to the show must submit by Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Tahlequah Creates.
"It has been in a frat house living room, the Iguana [Cafée], and The Branch. Since Tahlequah Creates has been open, we have welcomed the Erotic Art Show," said Tibbits.
This show is suitable for mature audiences only.
Dewain's Place is hosting David Cornsilk's fundraiser birthday party for Help In Crisis on Feb. 12 at 8 p.m.
"Before the pandemic, every year I'd have a small birthday party. It was always close friends, nothing out of the ordinary. A year before the pandemic, 2019, I had a birthday party/fundraiser for TahlEquality," said Cornsilk. "I kind of left it up to Carden Crow to get the word out and make it happen."
To his surprise, 150 people showed up, and he raised about $1,000 for TahlEquality. This year, he wants to do better, and this time, he is raising money for Help In Crisis.
"I was going to have as the guest of honor Dianne Barker Harrold She is a longtime warrior in the community.
Her favorite charity was Help In Crisis. In honor of her, and my good friend Carden Crow [who works at Help In Crisis], we are going to make them the recipient of whatever funds we raise," said Cornsilk.
Dewain's Place will charge a small admission fee, all of which will go to Help In Crisis. Entertainment will be provided by Jeri Brandon, a drag queen who goes by Ivana B. Real, who will bring a few friends. Shronn Schuelke will perform a skit, and Crow will serve as master of ceremonies.
"I've already raised $700 as my charity of choice on Facebook. I also chose them because they do such great work for helping people who are involved in domestic violence - women, children, and recently to same sex couples, who are not immune to these kinds of issues as well," said Cornsilk, who has also donated $100 for the winner of a costume contest. "Everyone will vote for their favorite costume with a dollar."
The first 50 who arrive will get a free shot and a goody bag. Food is provided for free. Renowned chef Keetoowah "Fish" Knight will be making Indian tacos. For a donation, he will also serve meat pies.
