OKLAHOMA CITY — A protester caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to the exterior of the newly refurbished state Capitol by spray-painting an obscenity on the historic building Sunday.
Trait Thompson, who is overseeing the ongoing renovations, said the vandal spray-painted the historic 18-foot tall steel pocket doors, several places on the granite and limestone façade along with the granite located on the south plaza.
Sarah Stewart, a spokeswoman with the Department of Public Safety, said investigators were working Monday to identify the person. There had been no arrests midday Monday. The vandal reportedly spray-painted an obscene reference to police. Someone also wrote "No Justice No Peace" in black paint while someone else scrawled a misspelled profanity beneath it.
The state just finished a $60 million renovation of the exterior of the century-old building at the end of March.
“It’s hard when you put your heart and soul into making something nice that it can be undone in just a few minutes,” Thompson said.
Thompson said crews were out Monday morning power washing the graffiti off the plaza.
He said the companies that restored the metal doors and the stonework will return to assess the damage and begin repairs. He said the repairs will likely cost tens of thousands of dollars.
The damage occurred during a mostly peaceful daytime protest outside the building Sunday. Hundreds of people were protesting the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Thompson said some protesters used their own clothes to try to scrub off the graffiti when it happened. Other people approached him Monday, asking how they could help.
“The vast majority of people out there understand the value of the building and want to keep it in good shape,” he said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
