Officials launched an investigation after 17 local businesses were targeted by vandals.
On Oct. 4, Tahlequah Police Officer Brian Jordan was dispatched to Save-A-Lot after a vandal shot out a store window. The manager, Bryan Briggs, said employees said they heard something hit one of the windows.
"Briggs said that while they were looking at the windows to see if anything was broken, a different window was struck," Jordan said. "Briggs went outside with me and pointed out two impact sights on the windows."
Jordan said the impact appeared to be from a BB gun, and Briggs said he didn't see the vehicle driving by at the time of the second shot.
"Another call came in within seconds of the first, and reported that someone had shot out a window at Braum's. Officer Justin Leatherwood went to the scene at Braum's and took a statement from a witness," Jordan said.
The witness said she was working the counter next to the front door when she heard a loud bang. She said she a pane of glass was shattered, and she didn't noticed a vehicle in front of the store at the time of the shooting.
"While driving the area around downtown looking for additional incidents, officers found the front doors to Club Effx were shattered," Jordan said.
Dispatch notified the owner of the building and advised him to board up the doors, since the glass was broken out. Jordan said he found two white marbles lying on the ground in front of the vacant building.
"I began to look around the area for additional marbles, and located another white marble lying in the middle of Downing Street," Jordan said.
Police Chief Nate King said they believe multiple people are responsible, and video surveillance captured a suspicious vehicle.
"We have two still shots and are attempting to get more," King said. "At least two of the businesses were occupied when the damaged occurred, and all businesses were on Downing Street or Muskogee Avenue."
King said two weapons were used: a pellet gun and either a sling shot or something used to shoot marbles.
"We are attempting to cultivate leads in regard to the mass vandalism. It doesn't appear to be specific targeting," King said. "We are still seeking surveillance and assistance in identifying those responsible."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Capt. Steve Young at 918-456-8801.
