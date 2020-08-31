COLUMBIA, Missouri - Kelsey Vann of Tahlequah was recently named to the Columbia College dean's list for the summer semester of April-August 2020.

To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

Founded in 1851 in Columbia, Missouri, Columbia College is a private, nonprofit institution with more than 30 locations across the country. The college is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. For more information, visit ccis.edu.

