COLUMBIA, Missouri - Kelsey Vann of Tahlequah was recently named to the Columbia College of Missouri Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester. Vann attends online.
To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
Founded in 1851 in Columbia, Missouri, Columbia College has been helping students advance their lives through higher education for nearly 170 years. For more information, visit ccis.edu.
