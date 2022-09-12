Vaping, fighting among primary SRO concerns

Local School Resource Officers say students have come a long way since the days of “Smokin' the Boys Room,” when it comes to getting a quick hit before or during class.
One of Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King’s goals when he was elected was to house an officer at each school. All SROs are officers with the TPD, and they also work security at every home game, whether it be football, basketball, softball, basketball, or volleyball.
King and school administrators believe it may be comforting to parents and guardians to know an armed and trained police officer is looking out for their kids in a time when school shootings are becoming a norm.
“We’re just trying to do the best we can every day and hope everything goes well. We try to make sure everyone is safe as they come through the doors at schools,” said Marcus Sams, director of operations for Tahlequah Behavior Modification Placement.
While these officers create a public safety presence at the schools, they also monitor any unlawful activity by the students, or teachers.
Sams said they are seeing more students at the high school who are vaping, whether it be nicotine or THC.
The electronic device heats up a liquid that creates a vapor the user inhales. Vapes can almost eliminate the smell of cigarettes and marijuana, as the vapor dissipates rather quickly. The schools now have vape detectors in the bathrooms and some in the hallways, and Sams said the students are aware they’re being monitored.
“Those were installed and I believe we started putting those in last year,” he said.
The device pinpoints abnormalities in the air and will alert the faculty when it picks up traces of chemicals.
According to the 2018 National Youth Tobacco Survey data, 3.6 million children in middle school and high school used e-cigarettes. Use has increased 78 percent from 11.7 to 20.8 percent in 2018.
Smoking in the school bathrooms 40 or 50 years ago wasn’t so frowned upon as it was in the late '80s and early '90s. In fact, some schools had smoking lounges where seniors were allowed to take a few drags in between classes. It wasn’t until the late '80s when schools began moving designated smoking areas outside of the building and eventually prohibiting the habit altogether.
“I don’t recall the last time somebody just got caught smoking cigarettes in the bathroom or anywhere else. I don’t recall the last time that was even a thing,” Sams said.
Another trend SROs are seeing with older students is the verbal – or texted – fighting via social media.
“Everyone fights with a keyboard now,” Sams said.
He said physical fights among students typically stem from other peers creating drama on social media platforms such as Snapchat and Instagram.
“Of course, this friend tells this friend, and then this friend tells that friend, and it keeps going,” he said.
A photo made its round on Facebook over the weekend that purportedly showed a teenager holding an assault rifle with a caption that read, “Don’t come to school [tomorrow],” and “Be for f*cking real [right now.]” The photo originated on Snapchat and was then shared to Facebook, alerting the parents of Norman High School students.
Norman Police and other agencies were able to identify the person responsible for the photo, and he was taken into custody. Enhanced security measures were put into place Monday out of “an abundance of caution.”
Sams said they have had dealings with similar situations, and it’s handled seriously and quickly.
“It hasn’t happened very much; there've been a few pictures here and there of weapons and things like that. In the instances that it has happened, we get somebody to that residence — to that student, to that parent — as quickly as we can,” Sams said.
Tahlequah Middle School SRO Brian Stanglin said he see a many students vaping, skipping class, and fighting via social media. But he deals with more truancy issues than anything else.
“Although we deal with everything on occasion, my primary focus is making sure our kids are here and that we are doing what we need to do to keep them safe,” Stanglin said.
It’s a whole different world when it comes to students at the elementary schools in Tahlequah. Heritage Elementary SRO Pam Bell does see quite a bit truancy issues due to parents not getting their children on the buses or to school.
“Otherwise, our kiddos at this level are normally just happy to be at school. They love being with their friends and school is still fun to them,” Bell said.
Bell said it’s a critical time for youngsters to be in school every day, as they are learning the basics – which they need to have successful years ahead in school.
