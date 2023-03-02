Vehicle thefts high in OK, not so much in Cherokee County

Oklahoma experienced the 17th-largest increase in car thefts nationwide, but local law enforcement officials said vehicle thefts have gone down in this area since 2021.
According to a report on quotewizard.com, 378 vehicles were stolen per 100,000, and Chevrolet trucks are the vehicles most popular among thieves in Oklahoma. A Ford truck and a Dodge truck are also popular choices for bandits who target vehicles.
“Car thieves target certain models more than others. This may be because the car is popular, easier to steal or both,” according to quotewizard.com
The nation’s largest cities have experienced a 20 percent increase of car thefts since 2021. Roughly 220,000 vehicles were stolen within the first nine months of 2022, which is 40,000 more vehicles than the 180,000 reported stolen during the same time period in 2021.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said the number of overall thefts was down in 2022.
“We went down 35% in burglary of motor vehicles from 2021 to 2022. We had 113 in 2021 and 78 in 2022 and we went down with theft of motor vehicle; we had 10 in 2021 and we had six in 2022,” he said.
Those number reflect the number of vehicles reportedly taken from someone within the city of Tahlequah, and not recovered.
“We’ve had such a turnover in personnel. We’ve got a lot more new officers who are lurking, and with Spillman [software], we keep getting better and better every year of analyzing data and adjusting our patrols to help prevent this stuff,” King said.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reported 130 burglaries occurred in 2021 and 118 occurred in 2022. There were also 240 stolen property and stolen vehicle reports taken in 2021 and 199 reports in 2022.
Sgts. Pete Broderick and James Morgan have recovered roughly 20-30 stolen vehicles since September 2022.
On Jan. 26, an anonymous tip led authorities to a stolen RV in which 12.75 ounces of methamphetamine and three firearms were found.
Sheriff Jason Chennault is proud of the recovery work by Morgan and Broderick, but he said they’ll be the first to say it’s all a team effort.
“It takes all of us to gather the information that leads to these recoveries, or to the solving of any crime for that matter,” Chennault said. “Pete and James do an outstanding job of gathering information on their own and taking the information that is given by other deputies, and using it to get our victims’ stolen stuff back to them.”
