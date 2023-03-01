Vendor spaces for Red Fern 90% full

A committee of organizers for this year’s Red Fern Festival is filling vendor spaces ahead of the annual event.
Jamie Hale, Tahlequah Main Street Association director, said the two-day celebration requires over 175 volunteers who log about 700 hours to make the festival run smoothly.
The event takes about six to eight months to plan, and a committee of 11 members meets every two weeks, and then weekly in April.
“We are currently filling vendor spaces and expect to have those filled in the next week or two. In this stage of planning, we are preparing marketing materials, planning merchandise sales, finishing up volunteer job descriptions, and finalizing all utility details such as water, electric, trash and ice for vendors,” Hale said.
The much-anticipated "Fern" will be April 28-29, and it will bring in vendors, entertainers, sponsors and patrons. Red Fern is one of Tahlequah's largest events of the year, and Hale said anywhere from 125-200 vendors will be set up along Muskogee Avenue and Norris Park in the downtown area.
“We do have some new additions this year, including a small acoustic stage and beer garden near the Cherokee Square, and a few new activities that will appeal to older kids and teens,” she said.
The festival also features a car show, a rubber duck race, chili and barbecue cook-offs, and much more.
Hale said volunteers are the backbone of the festival. They are currently finalizing volunteer job descriptions and will have signups available relatively soon.
“One benefit to volunteering is the opportunity to engage with the community, we also have volunteers who would rather do things behind the scenes. The good news is there is something for everyone, whether they are volunteering for community service hours for a specific organization or just looking for ways to give back to the Tahlequah community,” Hale said.
The deadline for vendors is usually April 1, but vendor spaces are 90 percent full, and Hale said she anticipates those to be taken within the first week of March.
The Red Fern Festival is now bringing in more than 15,000 visitors to Tahlequah.
Get involved
To volunteer for the Red Fern Festival, visit www.tahlequahmainstreet.com.
