GORE — Autumn colors are beginning to touch the trees around Lake Tenkiller, and at its southern end Fin and Feather’s annual Fall Festival has once again returned to the long-established resort.
Lezli Pool of Fin and Feather is show coordinator for the resort’s celebration.
“This year is our 53rd annual Fin and Feather Fall Festival,” said Pool. “We have vendors from about seven different states, the great majority being from Oklahoma.”
The festival runs through Sept. 25. Pool said the show encompasses three permanent buildings, as well as over 100 outside tents.
“Some of our Tahlequah area vendors include Lisa Lee of Cookson, Amy Worsham of Jay, Darlene Blevins of Park Hill, Paige Stith of Park Hill, Caleb Whitekiller of Park Hill, and B.J. Foreman of Tahlequah," she said.
Artisans were selling a range of arts and crafts Friday, including quilts, candles, clothing, artworks, metalwork and more. Many vendors also offered food.
Sulfur resident Paula Byers brought her wares to the Fin’s Fall Festival on Sept. 23. She has been crafting for 22 years now with her business, “Native American Handcrafts.” Originally from California, Byers used to sell at powwows before moving to Oklahoma. She now frequents festivals in the area.
“I make Native American handcrafts,” said Byers. “Everything you see [in the tent] I made, except the baskets.”
Byers is Chickasaw, and said she crafts breastplates, leather and fur purses, capotes, dusters and more. This is Byers’ first time attending the Fall Festival. She decided to come on the recommendation of vendors she’d met at other shows.
“It’s been slow,” she said. “Lot of lookers, but a couple of them have come back two or three times and then bought something.”
Byers showed off one of her favorite items she had for sale: a red leather purse.
“It’s a dye calfskin, so the calfskin still has its hair,” she said. “This particular one has been dyed red.”
An antler tip served as the purse’s closure. Byers said she uses antler tips for a myriad of purposes.
Vendor Tee Thompson came to the festival from Broken Arrow. His business is named “Tee’s Trees.”
“I make trees out of twisted wire,” said Thompson.
Thompson said he got his start 25 years ago.
“In my early 30s, I was forced out of the workforce to care for my kids,” he said.
Thompson wanted to prepare for retirement and prayed to God to help him.
“If I take care of my kids, I trust you to take care of my retirement,” he said, recounting his prayer.
Thompson described receiving “flashes of inspiration” that led him to his art.
By Thompson’s count, he has crafted 704 trees, which does not include his wire rings.
“They are all one of a kind, no duplicates,” he said.
Thompson has been enjoying the festival.
“Everyone has been super-pleasant and the weather has been decent,” he said.
Thomson expects a “bumper crop” in sales on Saturday.
Check it out
More information about the Fin and Feather’s Fall Festival is available at: www.finandfeatherresort.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.