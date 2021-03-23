Vet describes signs to tell if an animal is in trouble

With the third full week of March being National Poison Prevention Week, local veterinarians are urging pet owners to act quickly if their furry friends have ingested a dangerous substance.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Investigator Aaron Johnson said pet owners need to take their animal to a veterinarian if it’s been exposed to toxins, and then call law enforcement if they believe it was an intentional act.
“The pet owner will contact us if they’ve suspect it was an intentional act,” said Johnson. “I would speak with them and ask if they have any pesticides or rat poison that the animal could have gotten into.”
According to the National Animal Poison Control Center, about 200 dogs are deliberately poisoned every year. But Dr. Bobbi Musgrove, of Premier Pet Clinic in Tahlequah, said there are not a lot of malicious acts involving poison and pets in this area.
“[In Tahlequah], not so much, but when I worked at the 24-hour ER, I saw it more frequently," said Musgrove. “We would actually have some ability to use drug screening tests that are made for people to try to determine what it could have been.”
The most common symptoms of poisoning in an animal are vomiting and diarrhea.
“The other most common symptoms are going to be neurologic in nature. So muscle trembles, tremors of the entire body, seizure activities. They won’t have control over their bod;, they’ll shake, they’ll have ‘chewing gum’ fits where their teeth are chewing and there’s nothing in their mouth and they salivate excessively,” said Musgrove.
If the pet owner has an idea who may have poisoned the animal, Johnson would conduct an interview with the suspect.
“Or I’d go speak with the neighbors nearby to see if they’ve put out poison or anything was left out,” he said.
Johnson said it can be relatively difficult to pinpoint the culprit.
“If there have been previous incidents in the same area, we may have a suspect. If there’s not a suspect, that’s where it gets difficult,” said Johnson. “They could eat some bad grass or some kind of plant and get poisoned from it.”
Someone who intentionally poisons an animal would be arrested and charged with animal cruelty, which is now a felony.
Johnson said there are several ways a person can poison an animal, like using foods such as tainted meatballs to lure it in.
Sandy Bales said she believes someone who worked on her meter tried poisoning her dog by throwing a ball of food over her fence.
“My dog is nice [and] pen-kept but doesn’t like strangers. I [saw] the water meter reader hitting homes one day. After that, we read our own meter and fenced off [our] yard, but as he walked past my house, he threw [a] ball of food over. I was pretty sure [it was] poisoned,” said Bales.
If an animal is exposed to antifreeze and is taken to the vet within 10 minutes, Musgrove said they will “decontaminate” to give medicine to prevent absorption, instead of inducing vomiting.
“There is an antidote for antifreeze. We don’t keep that in the clinic here because it is usually a situation where they have to be in a 24-hour facility for several days,” she said. “We usually say if it’s antifreeze, go straight to the ER, because you’ve got to be there, anyway.”
If an animal is exposed to rodenticide toxins — particularly anticoagulant s— within 30 minutes, Musgrove said they can induce vomiting to bring up the toxin before it gets absorbed.
“Based on the animal's size and how much we believed they ingested, we’ll give them Vitamin K and have them take that for several weeks,” she said.
Musgrove said the best thing a pet owner can do is to have the phone numbers to the Pet Poison Control hotline.
“Since there in no one thing to do for every animal, the best thing to do is to call them and say, ‘Hey, I think it was this. What can I do?’” said Musgrove. “There’s two entities: the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Pet Poison Control hotline, and they each have their own service provided by veterinarians and veterinary technicians.”
