Veteran county officials retiring, say they'll miss work with people

Three officials are stepping away after two decades of public service at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
Cherokee County Assessor Marsha Trammel has been leading her crew for 24 years. After running for office three times, she decided to retire, rather than seek a fourth term.
"The reason for running [for assessor] was, I had worked here for quite a while and I wanted to continue to work here, and my boss came to me and asked me to consider running," said Trammel. "It's a risk to run; you can always not win, and then you're out of a job."
She campaigned in summer 2010 and took office in 2011. She ran unopposed during the next two elections.
"When this term is over, it will be 12 years as assessor and 12 years as a deputy," she said.
One of the challenges she faced was the state's enforcing of statutes that raised property taxes just as she took office.
"That was my biggest surprise, because [I was] trying to educate the taxpayers on why I was doing what I was doing. I wasn't just taking over and just raising their taxes just because I wanted to. It was because I had to," she said.
Trammel lost her grandbaby when she first took office, and then she lost her husband while still serving.
"I saw how supportive my office and the whole courthouse was, and the whole county organization was one big family. They were there for me; they did things for me and my husband, and everyone supports everybody else," she said.
Stephanie Hamby-Teague will take office in January, and Trammel said she has a lot of confidence in the new assessor.
"She'll do a good job; she's been in the office longer than I have. She's worked hard to learn everything we have to learn to take care of schools and our taxpayers," said Trammel.
Patsy Stafford had been in the treasurer's office since 2004, and decided to run in 2014.
"The previous treasurer was retiring, and no one else in the office wanted to run," said Stafford. "We wanted consistency in our office, so I decided to run, and others in the office supported me."
Stafford didn't have an opponent in 2014, but she did campaign in 2018. She said her staff supported her, and they campaigned hard.
"They helped me knock on doors and distribute 'Patsy Stafford' information. My husband, family, my staff and I put up signs, signs, and more signs. We went to many benefits, supported county school fundraisers, rural fire department fundraisers, and spoke to many organizations throughout the county," she said.
As treasurer, Stafford considers the people the most rewarding part of her job. She's been able to make lifelong friendships by meeting and getting to know the taxpayers.
"Besides the people, my staff and I have done several things during my terms to take the Treasurer's Office into the 'computer' world as we know it, and the feedback from taxpayers has been extremely rewarding," said Stafford.
They created a treasurer's website wherein taxpayers can view and pay their taxes online.
"Just this past year, we offered an option for taxpayers to receive their tax statements by email," she said. "The Treasurer's Office worked in cooperation with the Cherokee County Clerk's Office to offer direct deposit of payroll checks and the majority of employees take advantage of that option."
Stafford's husband, Glenn, retired 18 months ago as general manager for the Tahlequah Reasor's store. She said they would like to enjoy their retirement together.
Noel Hunter and JoAnna Champlain will vie to replace Stafford in the primary election this summer.
District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard has campaigned against 11 other candidates while in office. He first decided to run in 2001.
"Some of the things I saw in the past looked unhealthy for the county. I thought I could correct them," he said.
Hubbard said one of the surprises he got in his role was seeing how many things the county was involved with. The most rewarding part of being commissioner was completing various projects and looking back on those and saying, "Yes, we did that."
Hubbard decided from the beginning of his commissioner career that he would only serve for 20 years. He said he is going to miss working with the people, both the employees and the public.
Bobby "Cub" Whitewater, Mitch Sterling and Randy Jones filed their intention to seek the District 1 commissioner position.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.