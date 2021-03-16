MUSKOGEE — Service members or veterans who have a disability that was caused – or made worse – by their active-duty service which limits the ability to work or prevents them from working may be able to get Veteran Affairs employment support or services to help live as independently as possible.
The VA’s Veteran Readiness and Employment program provides benefits and services that enable transitioning service members and veterans with service-connected disabilities and an employment barrier to prepare for, obtain, and maintain suitable employment, and to the maximum extent possible, achieve independence in daily living.
Additional services to help with job training, employment accommodations, resume development, job seeking skills coaching, or starting a business may also be available.
Veterans who meet all of the requirements may be eligible for VR&E benefits and services: Didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge; have a service-connected disability rating of at least 10 percent from VA; and submit an application for VR&E services.
Those who are still on active duty may be eligible for VR&E benefits and services if they meet at least one of the requirements: Have a 20 percent or higher pre-discharge disability rating (memorandum rating) and will soon leave the military; or are participating in the Integrated Disability Evaluation System process or awaiting discharge due to a medical condition resulting from a serious injury or illness that occurred in the line of duty.
For more information or to apply, contact a VA veteran readiness counselor at the Muskogee VA Regional Benefits Office at vre.vbamus@va.gov, or through www.va.gov. Additional information is also available at www.benefits.va.gov/vocrehab/index.asp and 800-827-1000.
