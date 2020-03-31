MUSKOGEE – The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System is encouraging veterans to protect themselves from COVID-19 by access VA care from home.
“Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures and out of concern for our veterans, we are honoring current social isolation and distancing guidelines,” said Director Mark Morgan. “Through VA’s virtual care tools, we are able to leverage available technology to make sure that our patients and staff are as safe as possible during this time. To help us address our veterans’ most-urgent needs first, we ask that veterans use our online tools for routine or non-urgent questions.”
Examples include:
• Telephone or video appointments: Veterans can receive care at home either over the phone or via video using VA Video Connect on their computers, smartphones, or tablets. To set up telephone or video appointments, veterans can send their provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by visiting myhealth.va.gov. Veterans may also call, but VA is requesting that veterans only call with urgent needs at this time. To learn more about VA Video Connect, visit mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.
• Prescription refills: Veterans can request prescription refills and have their medications mailed to their homes by using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app. Download the app at mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill.
• Text message reminders: Veterans can use Annie’s Coronavirus Precautions protocol to send automated text messages with information about COVID-19. This application helps veterans monitor for symptoms and can assist if they need to contact their VA facility for care. Enroll at mobile.va.gov/annie.
• Secure Messaging: With My HealtheVet, VA’s online patient portal, veterans can send online secure messages to their VA health care team to ask them non-urgent health questions. Register at www.myhealth.va.gov.
For more information, call 1-888-397-8387 or visit connectedcare.va.gov.
