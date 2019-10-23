Entry forms for the 2019 Tahlequah Veterans Day Parade are currently being accepted by the Cherokee County Veterans Council.
Clubs, organizations, bands, individuals, and others who support veterans and their service to the U.S. military are encouraged to pick up entry forms at the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, 123 E. Delaware St. Entry forms are also available online at the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce or City of Tahlequah Facebook pages.
Forms should be returned to the Chamber by Nov. 1. Late entries will be added at the end of the parade. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, from Goingsnake Street to south on Muskogee Avenue. Prior to the parade, a wreath-laying ceremony will be held at at 10 a.m. at the Cherokee Square in downtown Tahlequah.
For more information, contact John Reid at 918-931-1386.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.