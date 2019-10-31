Entry forms for the 2019 Tahlequah Veterans Day Parade are being accepted through Nov. 1.
Clubs, organizations, bands, individuals, and others who support veterans and their service to the U.S. military can pick up entry forms at the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, 123 E. Delaware St. Entry forms are available online at the Chamber of Commerce or City of Tahlequah Facebook pages.
Forms should be returned to the Chamber by Nov. 1. Late entries will be added at the end of the parade. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, from Goingsnake Street to south on Muskogee Avenue. Prior to the parade, a wreath-laying ceremony will be at 10 a.m. at the Cherokee Square.
For more information, contact John Reid at 918-931-1386.
