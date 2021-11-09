There are an roughly 19 million U.S. veterans, and this Thursday, Nov. 11, marks a time for the rest of the American public to pay tribute to them.
Tahlequah is home to several veterans organizations and has many former and current members of the military among its residents. For Veterans Day, a slate of events are to be held on Nov. 11, when Muskogee Avenue will be cleared out for the annual parade to roll through the downtown area.
"It's to come out and support those who served and fought for our freedom, and to honor their lives and the sacrifice that they made," said Jackie Christie, Cherokee County Veterans Council secretary.
This will be the first formal parade in two years, after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented veteran nonprofit groups from hosting events in 2020. It's something military members and their families look forward to every year, and Christie said it's important to celebrate them while they still can.
"They're aging," she said. "There are some tail-end Korean War veterans, and then a lot of Vietnam veterans, but we're losing them at an alarming rate. But this year, we have some younger veterans - Afghanistan and Iraq veterans. So that, to me, is huge."
The Veterans Council will hold a wreath-laying ceremony at 10 a.m., located at the miniature Statue of Liberty on the Cherokee Square. Coffee will be served by the American Legion Auxiliary Post 50, starting at 9:30 a.m., at the gazebo.
The Veterans Day parade will begin at 11 a.m. The procession will run from Goingsnake Street to Chickasaw Street. More than 30 organizations are included in the parade this year, such as the Tahlequah High School Band, Sequoyah High School Band, 5C's Car Club, Cherokee Nation Color Guard, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3707, and much more.
"The [Disabled American Veterans] and VFW are going to pass out little Army men, and Arvest Bank is going to pass out little American flags," Christie said. "They'll be early on in the parade so they can pass out the flags so the kids can wave them when the veterans come by. And I'm sure the other people are going to have candy."
At 11:30 a.m., Northeastern State University will unveil is Veterans Monument and Plaza on the east side of Seminary Hall.
The VFW Post 3707 Auxiliary will be serving lunch to all veterans for free. All others are welcome to eat for $5 a person. The meal includes chili, beans, cornbread, dessert and a drink. Whole pies will be available for purchase, and there will be silent auction.
Later that day, American Legion Post 135 will have a flag retirement ceremony at 6:30 p.m.
Veterans can also score a free meal at Reasor's on Thursday. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the grocery store is offering all veterans and active-duty personnel for in-store dining or carryout. The meal includes a choice of two chicken tenders or two-piece fried chicken - breast and thigh or drumstick - or one chicken leg, mashed potatoes and gravy, roll, and a drink.
