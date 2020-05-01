The COVID-19 outbreak has closed schools and shuttered businesses, but it has also caused many nonprofit organizations to cease meetings, charitable acts, and fundraising.
To help Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3707, Earlene Rystedt started bingo nights about 12 years years ago. They're usually held each Monday night, but March 16 was the last time games were played there.
"It's not really a fundraiser. They had no way to generate money; they couldn't pay the bills," said Rystedt, president of the VFW Auxiliary and manager of the bingo events. "Many of the members are too old to get out and fundraise."
She said the money generated through bingo nights is just enough to cover the expenses of keeping the building open. The organization should have enough funds saved to cover being closed for a couple of months, but Rystedt is concerned about what will happen if the closure continues. She wonders whether people will return to play.
"I think we'll be OK, but we've got to get started up soon," said Rystedt. "I get numerous calls every Monday, asking when we can open. We have die-hard regulars come, but we're going to need more people to come."
Rystedt isn't sure when they'll be allowed to safely resume games and meetings. She's doesn't know which guidelines to follow or how to initiate reopening. About 50 play each Monday, so the organization will have to wait until that large of a group is allowed to gather together again.
Along with state and city guidelines to follow, members of the VFW post have to agree on a timeline. The group hasn't been able to meet since the shutdown, but Rystedt hopes they can have a meeting, with everyone spaced out in the room, on May 11.
Members of Blue Star Mothers Cherokee Capital OK No. 21 normally meet to gather donations, fill boxes, and send care packages to deployed service members.
"We have shut down during this time, but hopefully will begin again soon," said Billie Walker.
"We are not mailing out troop boxes at the present, but hopefully can restart in June."
The group, consisting of mothers and female guardians of active-duty service members, is still accepting donations at its office, 816 S. College Ave. Monetary donations can be mailed to that Tahlequah address. Funds are used to buy items for the care packages and to cover the shipping. Those who have active-duty family members deployed are invited to join the organization.
Dion Francis, post commander of Blackfox-Hartness American Legion Post 135, said the hall closed March 22 and members would like to reopen it, but they don't feel it's safe.
"Many of our population is at risk. Many of us are older and many veterans have health problems," said Francis. "We've been following the patterns of the Cherokee Nation, the county and the county task force."
Members have been keeping up with one another over the phone, and for those who use it, social media.
"The American Legion Post serves a valuable purpose. Besides a quiet atmosphere for vets to come to, we sponsor a lot of community events," said Francis.
The group had to cancel its annual Easter egg hunt and a couple of yard sales.
Another canceled event was the Boys State and Girls State leadership programs and conferences. The Auxiliary had already selected the high school girls to attend this year, and the men were almost through the process for the boys. Last year, 12 girls and 22 boys from the area attended.
"I feel bad for these kids - these rising seniors and those seniors losing out on the end of senior year. Those kids don't have the life experience we do," said Francis. "My heart goes out to them. I sure hate for our kids to be deprived of opportunities."
Along with those students, American Legion members also help students trying to get admitted to military academies.
One Tahlequah High School student who was in the process of getting into West Point has had that put on hold.
Francis said Legion members had to do a lot of fundraising last year, which can be difficult because many members are older. The bar at the Legion isn't that profitable.
"We were barely making it, as it was," he said. "The older vets who started this, many have passed away. We're bridging a gap. The Vietnam vets are dying out, and there's not many from Desert Storm, like me. These younger ones are still active duty or working or they haven't really discovered the American Legion or VFW."
While it may take a while to get through the pandemic, Francis is determined that it will be beat.
"It's a hard thing, but vets, especially combat vets, have been through a lot worse than this," he said. "Look for things to help the community. Practice social distancing. We're going to beat this thing."
