The community is invited to a dedication of the gardens at the new veterans memorial in front of Reasor's on Saturday, June 25, at 10 a.m.
The gardens are dedicated to area residents Nelda Littlejohn and Becky Wolfe and all women veterans who have served. The dedication is sponsored by the Purple Heart Veterans, according to Don NIchols.
Carol Helsley, former congressional liaison of the Veterans Affairs regional office, is among the guests who will speak at the dedication.
For more information, contact Nichols at 918-931-8632.
