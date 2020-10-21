From just the right angle, suspended against a blue sky, a statue of two veterans - one wounded and one reaching up toward a helicopter - became a silhouette of every veteran. In the moment, it seemed the imagination flashed to a time and place and real people, like a connection to the shared experience.
As the statue was gently lowered onto its base Wednesday, the raised hand of the veteran seemed to touch the American flag in hope.
The new veterans memorial at the intersection of U.S. Highway 62 and State Highway 82 is a symbol of freedom, dedicated to everyone who served in the military, and for everyone who loves America, according to project organizers.
The bronze statue is called "Dahnawa ahliv ajisonvhne ayawisgi" in Cherokee, or "The Soldier was Wounded in War."
The sculptor, Cherokee National Treasure Troy Jackson, said it was almost unbelievable as he watched the statue being installed. The project has taken five years from concept sketch to the upcoming dedication on Nov. 7.
While the memorial is for all veterans and dedicated to the Cherokee warriors, local Purple Heart veterans facilitated the project. They wanted to do something in memory of the men and women who fought for American freedom, according to Jackson.
"My intention is that everyday people driving into Tahlequah will be thankful they're Americans and be thankful to our men and women in the military," said Jackson.
The installation was a touching moment for Jackson and the veterans who gathered around to watch.
"Don [Nichols], Harold [Ogden], Woody [Burchett], Don [Scott] and I have to give the glory to God. Through him, this was made possible," Jackson said.
The project started out as conversation over coffee and a dream long held by veteran Don Nichols.
"That's a testament to God right there. When I was wounded Sept. 14, 1966, I lay there dying; I'd been shot four times," said Nichols. "I asked God to let me live and I'd do something for him. This is it. And I was a pastor for 30 years, too."
He said there are two parts to this memorial: the statue and a repository of veterans' experiences.
"We want their oral stories. People will be able to come to this memorial and take their smartphones, read a QR [code] and it will take you to a database of videos," said Nichols.
He has heard hundreds of stories over the years, from Code Talkers to prisoners of war.
"We want to record and save as many stories as we can so people can have an understanding of what sacrifices people made for their country," he said.
Nichols is working to have the memorial designated as a national veterans' memorial site.
"This is everybody's memorial. We expect thousands of visitors to come to town to visit the memorial, and many to preserve their stories," said Nichols.
After it was installed, Dan Tanner was among those standing in front of the statue to have his picture taken.
"This memorial lets families know veterans take care of each other. It really reaches people's hearts," said Tanner.
A former parachute specialist, Tanner said he's back in touch with many of the veterans with whom he served in Vietnam during the 1970s.
"So many of us went through being wounded and waiting for helicopters to pick us up," said Tanner.
"I saw that scene so many times, so many leaving, until it was my turn, but I was knocked out by a landmine."
He grew up in Jay, but is looking forward to family from Minnesota coming for the dedication.
Tahlequah resident Josh Owen hopes it spurs other communities across the nation to build veterans' monuments.
"It will reflect the service of our men and women who served and sacrificed. Their stories inspire," he said.
Clint Howard, owner of Deep in the Heart Art Foundry and sculptor, makes and installs statues all the time.
"Troy executed it beautifully," said Howard.
"Not only is it beautiful to look at, it makes some statement, cultural or historic or both."
He believes the arts are important for the community, and that veterans' memorials are special.
"When I worked on the Texas Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the capitol, it made me realize the significance this means to the veterans, having the recognition, especially the Vietnam veterans who didn't have recognition. So, its a long time in coming," Howard said.
Still taking it in as reality, Jackson ran his fingers across the base Wednesday.
"I'm blessed. I accomplished something," he said.
To make a video for the repository, contact Nichols at 918-931-8632. The cost is $25, and some funds have been donated for veterans asking for assistance.
Check it out
A dedication ceremony for the "The Soldier was Wounded in War" veterans' memorial will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m. on the site at the intersection of U.S. 62 and S.H. 82. Parking is available at Reasor's.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.