Veterans offered free meal Sunday at Wheelhouse

Veterans with valid military ID can eat for free at Wheelhouse Kitchen on Sunday, Nov. 10, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
The free veterans breakfast menu includes one choice of breakfast burrito; large biscuits and gravy; or waffle breakfast
The free veterans lunch and dinner menu includes one choice of cheeseburger and fries; beans and cornbread; potato soup and grilled cheese; or hotdog and fries.
All free meals also include a free nonalcoholic drink of choice.
Each veteran will also be presented with a ribbon that represents their branch of military.
Wheelhouse is in the Woodall area off of Highway 62, midway between Tahlequah and Fort Gibson.
