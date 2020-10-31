Veterans set memorial to be dedicated Nov. 7

A unique veterans memorial honoring American servicemen and women who shed their blood and sacrificed their lives in the service of the U.S. will be dedicated in Tahlequah Saturday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m.
The public is invited to the ceremony next to the Reasor's parking lot.
The formal name of the statue is "Dahnawa Ahiv Ajisonvhne Ayawisgi," which is Cherokee for "The Soldier was Wounded in War."
Spearheaded by the Tahlequah chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart to design, construct, and erect the 13-1/2-foot, bronze statue, the effort has brought together the MOPH, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and Disable American Veterans. The statue depicts a Vietnam-era medic or corpsman cradling a wounded comrade while directing a medical evacuation helicopter for removal of the injured soldier to a military hospital.
Designed by Cherokee National Treasure artist Troy Jackson, the statue will be separated from other memorials with an interactive component, which will allow future visitors to see and hear videos of veterans telling their military stories.
Veterans can set a date and time to have their history recorded. Visitors can later access that video at the memorial site by using a QR code scanner on their cell phones.
The site also includes a 30-foot flagpole, a plaque honoring female veterans, a small garden, and dedications from local DAV, American Legion, and VFW chapters.
For more information, call John Reid III at 918-931-1386.
