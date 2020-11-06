Tahlequah's annual Veterans Day Parade is normally organized by the Cherokee County Veterans Council, and then approved by the Tahlequah City Council. The traditional parade won't happen Nov. 11, but an alternative is being organized.
“The Veterans Council originally determined they would not be doing a parade this year, I believe, because of the risk of COVID to some of the more elderly veterans,” said Mayor Sue Catron. “The city has not received an application for a Veterans Day Parade, and has not approved one. I do understand a group has reached out to [Ward 4 City] Councilor [Trae] Ratliff with their desire to have an ‘caravan’ in which individuals remain in their cars and drive through town. This would be much like the ‘Trump parades’ or the recent ‘parade’ to support residents in our nursing homes.”
Tahlequah resident and Marine Dustin Butler was not aware the CCVC was in charge of the parade and had heard city administration canceled it. This upset him and other younger-generation veterans, so they began looking for another way to honor vets. After discussions with Ratliff, Butler is helping organize a procession or caravan.
“I’m not trying to step on any toes of the Veterans Council. We obviously do not want to put them in harm’s way,” said Butler. “It’s an evolving thing because it’s such short notice. It’s for the veterans – the past, present, and future veterans.”
Ratliff said there was not time to get the official parade with street closures in front of the council, but the processionwill include escorts from the fire and police departments.
“We want to help them. We don’t want to cause any division between older and younger veterans or between the veterans and the city,” said Ratliff. “If anyone deserves to be recognized, it’s veterans.”
Butler said they will use the traditional Veterans Day Parade route, which lines up on Goingsnake Street and travels south on Muskogee Avenue to Chickasaw Street. There will not be any line-up numbers assigned; it will be first-come, first-served, he said. Butler hopes to start the procession at 11:11 a.m., and wants everyone in place by 11 a.m.
“We will disperse after, with no gathering,” said Butler.
Ratliff said floats and walking groups would not be allowed, but Butler is looking for floats or vehicles to hold groups of people, as some veterans and supporters want to attend but don’t have transportation or want to drive alone.
“Everyone is welcome to participate. They don’t have to be veterans,” said Butler.
The Cherokee Cruisin' Classic Car Club and the Downed Bikers Association Foothills Chapter was organizing an unofficial parade on Veterans Day, but Butler has been in communication with 5Cs, and they will be part of the procession starting on Goingsnake Street.
Not all are comfortable with the groups standing out together to watch the procession, though.
“From the city standpoint, now is not the time to be encouraging large numbers of people to congregate downtown for an extended period for a parade. This is why the Christmas parade format has been changed so those attending remain in their vehicles and drive past the parade entries, which will be spaced to allow for a safer gathering,” said Catron.
Those who wish to contact Dustin Butler can email him at usmc.butler@gmail.com.
