MUSKOGEE - As of Feb. 18, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System has given the COVID-19 vaccine to 5,119 veterans. A total of 3,995 veterans have received their first shot, and 1,124 have received both shots.
"As we continue to schedule our high-risk veterans, we encourage veterans 65 years and older to contact us at 888-397-8387 to request an appointment," said Nita McClellan, public affairs and voluntary services chief.
All veterans should visit the national VA "Keep Me Informed" website, www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed, and indicate if they want to get the vaccine. They will need upgraded My HealtheVet accounts. To upgrade, call 918-577-3824 or toll-free at 888-397-8387 ext. 3824.
Enrolled veterans who would like to get tested for COVID-19 should call the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System at 888-397-8387.
