As Veterans Day approaches, so does National Veterans Small Business Week, when consumers can show their support for businesses owned by those who have served in the military.
The Tahlequah area is home to many vets, of all military branches and walks of life, and their businesses. Just D’s Collectibles owner Caleb Douthitt, who was in the Army National Guard in the 45th Infantry Brigade in Oklahoma, said the benefits that accompany enlistment were too good to pass up.
“I had a friend of mine pay for his college with it and I was looking for a way to pay for college,” said Douthitt. “I knew I wanted to go to college and I knew they did a good job of paying for that, and they did. I used all of my GI bill.”
Out of college, Douthitt went into industrial safety for a few years before he went to for the VA for around seven years. Then he decided to use the rest of his GI Bill to attend graduate school to become a forensic document examiner. That's been useful to him as the owner of a trading card and collectible memorabilia shop.
“I’ve even testified in court for quick deeds after someone passes,” said Douthitt. “So I started my original business doing that, but I always had been a hobby enthusiast when it came to sports cards and old autographs. A lot of my school work and projects were geared toward finding [forged] signatures so someone can sell a fake Mickey Mantle autograph. We see that a lot in this business, so it comes in handy that I went to school to do that."
Once his hobbies became his job, Douthitt started looking for other ways to keep himself entertained. When he’s not working, he enjoys the outdoors as an avid fisher and deer hunter. He’s already filled the freezer this season, recently scoring a 10-point buck.
Douthitt pointed out the suicide rate for veterans returning from combat service is higher than that of non-veteran adults. Roughly 20 vets take their own lives every year. He said that problem could use more attention to help veterans who need it the most.
“I went to more funerals than I care to for suicide,” he said. “When these young guys get back, they’re a little off. It takes a lot longer to adjust than it does when you get over there. It’s something they try to address in the media, but it’s one of those things that people kind of lose sight of.”
Angela Rhea, owner of Tahlequah Printing Co., has been in the Army Nation Guard for 19 years, currently serving as a crew chief on a Black Hawk helicopter. She has no real timeline for when she’ll retire from the military; she’ll stay as long as she feels like she is of value.
“It was something that I had always wanted to do since I was really young,” said Rhea. “I always thought I wanted to join the military in some shape or fashion.”
Not long after Rhea finished basics and her job training, she moved to Tahlequah to go to college, and she took a part-time job at Tahlequah Printing. Several years later, she married her husband, Lee, who managed the print shop. They later bought the business and continue to run it as a family.
When she’s not providing printing services or on a helicopter, she enjoys running, hiking, baking and spending time with her family. While she thinks the country does a pretty good job taking care of veterans, she said there is always work to be done.
“It just falls on the individual and what their needs are, depending on where they land when they come home,” said Rhea. “Not everyone is fortunate to come back and have a job, or a family to come back to. So counseling services, employment services and those sorts of things are always great.”
Bill Nottingham, owner of Southside Drive-In, was looking for something to do when he got out of high school. In 21 years of serving in the Army and the Army National Guard, he’s spent time in Germany, Belize, the West Indies, Trinidad and Tobago and Georgia. He said the camaraderie among those enlisted is one of the best aspects of the military.
“When I was in the National Guard, it was all engineering. All of the guys I was working with, that was the best time,” he said. “You got to know a lot of different people and a lot of good people.”
Nottingham and his wife were looking to to get into some kind of business, when the burger joint fell into his lap.
“We didn’t even know this was available until I had a sister-in-law who called and told us it was going to be up for sale,” he said. “She asked if we were interested, and of course, we said yes. We got a hold of the previous owners and talked to them. We’ve had it for about 15 years now.”
Whatever the staff is doing at Southside Drive-In must be working, since Tahlequah Daily Press readers voted the restaurant first place for Best Burgers of Cherokee County 2020. On Veterans Day, they give out free burgers to vets, and on normal days, they offer a 10 percent discount for all the vets who come through.
Service members who return from action can sometimes be forgotten, said Nottingham, and don’t get paid nearly enough for the sacrifices they make.
“There are some vets who come back and are homeless,” he said. “I don’t think that’s right for a vet who spent four to eight years or longer in there – no telling what he has had to go through – and then comes back and his job is gone, he has no place to go, and his family is gone. Sometimes it’s hard for them to get a regular job because of the issues they might have. I think we should make sure they’re being taken care of.”
