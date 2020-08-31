Volunteers with one rural fire department said they are still struggling with the lack of proper PPE to handle COVID-19 patients.
Hulbert Volunteer Fire Chief Kenneth Fore Jr. said they are not responding to trauma calls to avoid that exposure.
“I don’t want to put any of my people at risk for anything,” he said. “There were times where one of my people thought they had been in contact with someone who had [the virus], but they tested out fine.”
Vince Osburn, Oaks fire chief, said that while the department has cut back on responding to certain calls, the call ratio has almost doubled this year compared to 2019.
“If we got an alpha call, which are minor things like crashes, then we’d get the cardiac arrest calls, and Cherokee County 911 began screening a lot more to protect our firemen a lot better,” Osburn said. “What had happened was, people were calling thinking they had [COVID-19] and paging the ambulance and most of the sick calls. Well, the hospitals were saying if they weren’t showing certain symptoms, then they needed to go get tested themselves.”
If a person was experiencing problematic breathing, fire and emergency personnel would respond to that call.
“They mostly cut down on our basic sick calls that were really emergencies. They started screening them a little better so it did go down, but now, Delaware and Cherokee counties are almost back to normal,” Osburn said.
Fore and Osburn said they are operating on a self-awareness strategy in their departments.
“I’ve been real pleased with how everything is going, and how the community handles it and how the firefighters are handling it,” Fore said. “Everyone’s been really supportive of everybody.”
Osburn said they were in need of PPE in the beginning of the pandemic, but have stocked up since then.
“In the beginning, the hospitals were the priority, and they were getting most of the equipment — you couldn’t get any online or preorder. Eventually I found people who helped me and got the supplies, such as gloves and masks, donated to us,” Osburn said.
Fore said other than the lack of proper PPE, everything else has been running smoothly for his department.
“I’m proud of my community and my firefighters for supporting us the way that they do, and for taking this virus seriously,” Fore said.
Fire departments at Lowrey, Welling, Spring Valley and Woodall have not returned repeated phones calls or messages.
