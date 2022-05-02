...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...
Flint Creek near Kansas affecting Cherokee and Delaware Counties.
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...Flint Creek near Kansas.
* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.
* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flint Creek threatens individual campsites
and becomes dangerous for recreational floating.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 6.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above action stage
to a crest of 8.0 feet tomorrow morning.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Weather Alert
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...
Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware
Counties.
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey.
* WHEN...Until Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational
floating along the Illinois River ceases due to strong turbulence.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 5.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above action stage
Tuesday evening to a crest of 10.5 feet Wednesday morning.
- Action stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Oklahoma...
Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT TO LATE
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah.
* WHEN...From late Tuesday night to late Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Hanging
Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Extreme turbulence makes the
river too hazardous for floating.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 6.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday morning to a crest of 11.8 feet Wednesday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
VFW 3707 to offer coffee, doughnuts
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3707 will host Coffee and Doughnuts at the corner of Choctaw and South Park Avenue on Wednesday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Disabled American Veteran officers will be available for veteran services help.
