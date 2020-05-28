Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3707 of Tahlequah will resume its weekly bingo games Monday, June 8. All are invited to attend.
Early bird games begin at 6:30 p.m., and regular games at 7. Player packs range from from $10-$27. Seating will allow for social distancing, and every effort will be made to insure a safe environment for the players.
A full snack bar will be available. The Post is at the corner of Choctaw Street and Park Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.