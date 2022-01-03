Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3707 will host Coffee and Donuts at the corner of Choctaw and South Park Avenue on Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Disabled American Veteran officers will be available for veteran services help.
Tahlequah, Deborah Jean (Ingrim) Adamson, 63, School Bus Driver, transitioned December 28, 2021. Graveside services are January 7, 2022, 2:00 pm , Crittenden Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] age 45 of Stilwell, OK. Machine Operator for Schwan's Foods. Died December 25th, 2021 in Stilwell, OK. Funeral services January 3rd, 2022 at 11:30am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at 1:30pm at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
[mdash] age 73 of Tahlequah, OK. Nursery Worker. Died December 23rd in Tahlequah, OK. Services January 4th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver. Burial at Flute Springs Cemetery in Marble City. Visitation January 3rd from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] age 70 of Tahlequah, OK. Retired Security Officer. Died December 21st in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services January 4th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver. Burial at Towie Cemetery. Visitation January 3rd from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.