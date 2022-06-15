Jacki Christie, youth activities director for Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 3707, presented Wyley Henson of Avenue Skateshop with $100 for their upcoming skatepark event on June 26, 2022.
VFWA boosts skate event
