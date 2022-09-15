VFWA lifetime award

VFWA lifetime award

Faye Morrison, secretary of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 3707, right, presented Carolyn Waterfallen with a lifetime membership award Sept. 12 in recognition of her work for the group.

