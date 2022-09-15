Secretary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 3707 Faye Morrison presented Carolyn Waterfallen with a lifetime membership in recognition of all her work for the auxiliary Sept. 12.
VFWA lifetime award
