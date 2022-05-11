VFWA Post 3707 installs officers

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3707 installed newly elected officers on Monday, May 9. From left are: Stormy Rystedt, historian; Carolyn Waterfallen, chaplain and third trustee; Deborah Smoke, treasurer; Jacki Christie, patriotic instructor and junior vice president; Earlene Rystedt, president; James Hawzipta, senior vice president; Faye Morrison, secretary; and Toxie Hamilton, conductress and first trustee. Not pictured: Karen Gritts, guard.