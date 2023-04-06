VFWA Post 3707 and Cherokee County Veterans Council funded 1,200 Easter eggs with candy for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Easter egg hunt. Earlene Rystedt, Jacki Christie, Mary Halpain, Deborah Smoke, and Lorinda and Bob Ostrander filled the eggs. From left are: Rystedt, Kathy Young with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, the Ostranders, and Smoke.
