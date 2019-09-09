A 38-year-old Vian man has been reported missing by his family, who has also offered a reward for information leading to his safe return.
Vian Police Chief Mark Fisher said David W. Johnson Jr., also known as DJ, was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 31 at his father's home in Vian. Since then, the father said he has called everyone he knows, searching for DJ.
Johnson said DJ suffers from schizophrenia and is bipolar and does not take his medication regularly.
Fisher said the younger Johnson is described as a caucasian/Native American male with dark brown hair thinning on the top; is 5-foot-11; and weighs around 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white to light gray T-shirt, faded blue jeans and black Crocs.
Family members say it's possible he's in the Tahlequah area. Anyone who sees him or knows where he's at should contact the Vian Police Department at 918-773-5724. Fisher said Johnson has been entered as missing into NCIC.
