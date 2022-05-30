MAGNOLIA, Arkansas - Jackson Garrett Heflin, a junior and music education major at Southern Arkansas University from Vian, earned at least a 3.5 GPA in the spring 2022 semester, which landed him on the Dean's List, an honor shared by 455 SAU students.
