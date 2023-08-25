A male suspect has been detained by Tahlequah Police Department officers after he reportedly assaulted another man by blunt force trauma to the head at a Keetoowah Street residence Friday evening.
Police responded at approximately 5:30 p.m. to the 602 Keetoowah St. residence, where a male victim had received blunt force trauma to the head.
Police Chief Nate King said that when the victim left the residence by ambulance, he was still alive.
King did not name the suspect or the victim. He did say the victim is stable and the investigation is continuin.
The police chief said officers are working on obtaining a warrant to search the residence.
This story is developing.
