Tahlequah police officials say the victim in a Saturday, May 15 stabbing is refusing to pursue prosecution.
Police Chief Nate King said officers responded to the intersection of North Street and Trimble Avenue Saturday, May 15.
“We had a fight that our day shift responded to [where they] arrived and found two individuals with knife wounds. One with multiple knife wounds was transported via helicopter to a Tulsa hospital,” said King.
Aaron McCool was that individual, and Isaac Collins was also stabbed during the incident.
“Mr. McCool, who was identified as the overall victim, has refused investigation by the police department, and does not wish to proceed with prosecution. So that case will be buttoned up and detectives are working on writing up what they have done so far, but it will more than likely be filed away,” said King.
Multiple law enforcement personnel responded to the area, and the scene was processed well into the evening.
The Northeastern State University practice field was used as the landing zone for the air medic.
