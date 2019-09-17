Victims: Keeping them in mind, finding support

Every month seems to be designated to raise awareness for a certain cause, and many have a color to go with it.
For September, it is gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. But those impacted by childhood cancer want others to remember their cause and the little people who have been lost or are in pain. These kids, their families, caregivers, and community members tend to not forget the trauma, and many want to do whatever they can to help others or to find an end to cancer.
Just two days shy of his fourth birthday in July 2016, Melissa Jumper's son Zayden died after a hard battle with leukemia. A triplet, Zayden also had five other siblings. Jumper may have made sacrifices over the past five years since hearing her son's diagnosis, but she has not quit fighting the battle of pediatric cancer.
"I'm dedicated to making a dent in raising awareness for our most vulnerable, our children fighting cancer. It's a long, painful, ugly fight. No parent wants to see their child ravaged by this ugly disease," said Jumper.
Approximately one in 285 children in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer before his or her 20th birthday, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization.
Jumper shared the statistic that every three minutes, somewhere in the world, a family hears the devastating words that one of their children has been diagnosed with cancer.
"Some children fight and win, but live with complications from the treatment forever. Some children make it with no complications at all, but most children don't survive," she said.
Jumper has been a voice, along with other parents she has met along the cancer journey, for finding a cause to childhood cancer in the area while working to improve the lives of those still battling.
This is the fourth year for Zayden's Toy Drive.
"We provide relief, toys, Radio Flyer wagons and more to children in-patient at St. Francis, OU Children's Hospital, OK Kids Korral, and their families," said Jumper. "Throughout the year, the toys are given to pediatric cancer patients at Christmas, birthdays, as a distraction during difficult procedures, and while confined to their rooms to prevent the spread of sickness when their immune systems are too weak to fight."
The toys for ages newborn to 19 will be collected Nov. 5-Dec. 10 in Cherokee and surrounding counties. For information about Zayden's Toy Drive, contact Jumper at 918-822-5483 or melissa_jumper@yahoo.com.
Zayden's name was recently found in Florida by another Cherokee County child diagnosed with cancer. Emma Dray, 12, has been on a trip of a lifetime, and one she may not have experienced if she hadn't survived a cancerous brain tumor and its treatments.
As part of Emma's wish to go to Disney World, her and her mother, Megan Norman, visited the Give Kids the World Village, a Central Florida nonprofit resort that provides a place to stay for children with critical illnesses and their families. While in the "whimsical village," they went to the House of Miracles, a building full of stars decorated by the children who visit. Walls and ceilings are covered in gold stars.
"Emma places a star next to her friend who passed away close to a week after she visited Give Kids the World. The other star we found is Zayden Jumper. His was much harder to see and find, but we found it," said Norman. "It was just so moving. All those kids battled this nightmare. Cancer isn't rare."
Although smiling with Mickey ears on in photos from the trip, Norman said it was a difficult time.
"She stayed sick most of the trip. I wheeled her around the whole time," she said. "We are seeing more of the side effects of proton radiation therapy."
Through experimental treatment, Emma got 25 percent less radiation per dose than standard treatment. The side effects of radiation are basically the same across the board, although typically the younger the patient, the worse the side effects, according to Norman.
"I didn't realize the extent of her side effects until we began trying to go back to a 'normal routine.' Then they became obvious," said Norman. "Cancer has stolen so much physically from her, but the emotional toll has proved to be so much worse. Emma is thankful to be NED [no evidence of disease], thankful to God and to everyone who prayed, but she asks quite often, 'How and why did I live and not Katelyn, or Jaxton?'"
Therapy and support systems are especially critical for those going through the physical, emotional, financial turmoil of cancer. Parents must often rely on family members, co-workers and strangers to accomplish daily tasks, as well as those added tasks associated with doctors appointments, travel, and emergency care.
The Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House in Fort Smith offers services for children with cancer and their parents.
"We do see people from the Tahlequah area, especially if they are traveling to Fort Smith for cancer treatment," said Amy M. Willadsen, outreach coordinator for Cancer Support Foundation, Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House. "Our Kids Kicking Cancer support group provides emotional and relational support to children affected by cancer. This activity-based group provides a safe environment for kids to deal with difficult emotions and to meet other kids that are in a similar situation to them."
This group meets the second and fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. For each meeting, activities such as arts and crafts, games, and parties are planned.
"Meeting concurrently with KKC are support groups for parents of pediatric cancer fighters and survivors," said Willadsen. "Mom's Kicking Cancer meets the second Monday of the month, and Dads Kicking Cancer meets the fourth Monday of the month, both starting at 6 p.m."
All groups and classes are free and open to cancer survivors, fighters, co-survivors and caregivers. Facilitated by a licensed professional, the events are held at 3324 S. M St. in Fort Smith. Call 479-782-6302 for information or to register.
