Victorian Christmas returned to the Thompson House on Dec. 2 with crafts, decor, baked goods, and more for sale to benefit the preservation of the historic home.
Local historian Beth Herrington said Victorian Christmas helps pay for yearly operating expenses, utilities, repairs, and various projects.
“So a basically that is what [Victorian Christmas] is for but it is also a big tourist attraction,” said Herrington. “There were some lovely ladies just here from from Muskogee. [Visitors] come from Claremore and they come from Tulsa, so it's a tourism attraction, and it's a sales tax [provider].”
Herrington said the event also helps pay for history day camps, where school groups are invited to spend the day at the house to learn about it.
The event featured items for sale by vendors, who paid a $15 reservation fee and gave 15% of their earnings back to the house, and items that were donated for the fundraiser.
“All the food is provided by volunteers and we have sort of a list that we send out every year to remind them we're looking for volunteers and they bring whatever they want,” said Sue Agnew, a longtime supporter. “We have had everything from carnival corn and peanut brittle, to pecan pies and coconut pies, and all kinds of pumpkin breads. Cookies of all kinds, cupcakes of all kinds. It’s just amazing what people bring and how generous they are.”
Agnew said one volunteer, Dr. Diane Johnston, donated over a hundred jars of jelly and jam this year.
“At least half are what they call pepper jelly with jalapeño peppers and they always sell real well,” she said. “Then she has assorted ones – blackberry, strawberry – but she does that as a donation to Thompson House every year.”
This year’s event also featured a variety of crafted goods, from handwoven baskets and Christmas tree ornaments to “absolutely gorgeous” wreaths and beaded jewelry. Tammy Phillips made some pieces for the market.
“I made necklaces and nickel-free earrings and cuffs out of belts,” said Phillips.
Wagoner resident Mary Myers and Muskogee resident Cynthia Okey visited the market on Dec. 2. The two both said they were having a good time at the house.
“I never knew this was here,” said Okey.
Okey picked out two pairs of pumpkin-shaped and candy-shaped earrings, while Myers selected some beaded hoops.
You're invited
Victorian Christmas is scheduled for 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Admission is $1.
