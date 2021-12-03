Every first weekend in December, locals congregate at the Thompson House to celebrate a Victorian Christmas. And Friday morning, Dec. 3, shoppers came to the historic home to purchase buy holiday items, to visit friends and to support a good cause.
“The Thompson House is a nonprofit organization. And we haven’t had [the event] for two years. A lot of people are coming out to support it,” said Sue Agnew, a longtime supporter of the Thompson House.
The event and museum is run entirely by volunteers. This is its largest fundraiser of the year, and the money goes to operate the museum by paying for utilities, insurance, and other fees.
Volunteers brought baked goods, crafts, and vintage items that are for sale through the weekend.
The Thompson House was built in 1882 by Johnson Thompson, a doctor, who played a key role in establishing the Cherokee Female Seminary. He built the home for his son, Joe Thompson, and another home was built for his daughter Jane. It is now known as the French-Parks Home on Keetoowah Street. Johnson Thompson built a home for himself on Keetoowah Street, and that house is currently for sale.
According to Etter Nottingham, Thompson House president, the family lived in the homes until around 1935.
“That left the house empty, and it’s gone through numerous owners since then. The county owns it now, and we, as volunteers, keep the museum going,” she said.
Nottingham said the county initially used the building as a health office where children received school immunizations. Offices were also used upstairs for community action.
“It has had lots of people occupy the house,” she said.
The Thompson House started hosting Victorian Christmas event about 15 years ago, and in the past, volunteers used to wear period clothing. Robin Mooney, a local resident and supporter of the Thompson House, recalled her mother used to dress up for the event.
“The Thompson House has always been a part of our town. It’s important to everybody and to our family,” she said.
Volunteers would study to find out how to replicate styles from the 1800s in Tahlequah. Other years, they would pick clothing from a later period. Nottingham explained that the Thompson House has narrow hallways, and at the time, women were expected to wear hoop dresses, which made it difficult to walk around, which is a contributing factor as to why volunteers are more hesitant to dress up at public events.
“They went through a lot of trouble researching to know what they should be wearing and make sure it was authentic,” said Nottingham.
Items for sale were spread throughout the entire house. Visitors walked the stairs to discover merchandise that filled the four rooms.
“It is a unique experience. It is something people in Tahlequah look forward to,” said Nottingham.
In some years, volunteers would donate Christmas trees of all sizes that were pre-lit and decorated to be sold off. This year, ornaments, ribbons, garland, and poinsettias were popular, as well as the baked goods section in the kitchen.
The Thompson House depends on the generosity of individuals who support it. People offer their time and talent because the house reflects the values of the community. This year, Tahlequah High School’s S Club helped decorate the home. Others volunteered to rake and mulch, as well as mow the lawn.
Marla Kiniery, who led patrons through the home, has been volunteering for years.
“I remember this house as a kid when it stood empty. Friends of mine started Save the Thompson House, and they encouraged me to come out. When they need my help, I come help,” she said.
