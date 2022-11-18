The board members of the Thompson House are preparing for Victorian Christmas, which will be held Dec. 2-4 at the historic home.
The event will take place at 300 S. College Ave. Times for the sale are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission will be $1. Christmas gifts, crafts, unique items, decorations, pecans, pepper jelly, and baked goods will be for sale. The event is the major fundraiser of the year.
The home is also available for tours and rentals. The new general contact phone number for the Thompson House is 918-348-1276. After calling, individuals should leave a message, then someone will get back with them as soon as possible.
Additional parking for events at the Thompson House are available at Crossroads Ministries to the west of the house. Parking in the old Reasor's parking lot across the street is no longer allowed.
Meetings are held the third Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m, except for December, at the house, and are open to the public.
