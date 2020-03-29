Video rental business offers ideas

By BYRON BEERS
Watching movies while self-quarantining during the COVID-19 outbreak can be a great option for many. Whether it's streaming, going to Redbox or to the local video store, there are a number of alternatives.
Tahlequah Family Video employee Chase McNutt listed some ideas on recent releases, and even movies relating to pandemics.
"The big movie we had come out this week is '1917'," McNutt said on Friday, March 27. "It's a really big one that has rented out really, really well, and it won some awards. The second 'Jumanji' of the two remakes came out two weeks ago. 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' will be released next Tuesday [March 31]."
Two pandemic movies that have seen an increase in rentals are "Contagion" (2011) and "Outbreak" (1995). Other options are "The Flu," "Infection," and "Virus" (2019); and "The Last Days," "World War Z," "28 Days Later," "I Am Legend" and "Cargo."
"We do have 'Zombieland II,' which came out a month or two ago," he said. "It's kind of a comedic take on a zombie pandemic. 'World War Z' is definitely a good one. 'I Am Legend' is another really good one that we have in our store. 'Contagion' is rented out at the moment, but we do have 'Outbreak' available to rent."
For streamers, current top movie rentals from iTunes and Google Play Movies include "Jumanji: The Next Level," "Onward," "Contagion," "Knives Out," "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," "1917," "The Invisible Man," "Bloodshot," "Frozen II," "Birds of Prey and The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn," "The Gentlemen," "Dolittle," "The Fittest," and "The Way Back."
"The Hot Zone" is a six-part miniseries released in May 2019 on National Geographic, and based on the 1994 non-fiction book by Richard Preston, it is based on the deadly Ebola outbreak and is mostly set in 1989. That series can be seen on Hulu, YouTube TV, Google Play Movies, Amazon Prime Video and Sling TV.
Family Video has seen a slight slowdown in business and has changed its hours.
"We've had to change our store hours, which is probably important for people to know," McNutt said. "It used to be Sunday through Thursday. We opened at 11 a.m. and closed at 10 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, we opened at 10 a.m. and closed at 11 p.m. Now, it's Sunday and Saturday, noon to 8 p.m."
