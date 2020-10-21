Video surveillance thwarting home burglars

Area law enforcement officials say they are increasingly relying on doorbell video surveillance these days to catch home burglars in the act.
As part of National Crime Prevention Month, Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said it’s the simple preventative measures that can save people from falling victim to crimes.
“If you have a trailer, lock it up; if you have a gate, lock it up, and lock up your house. Just don’t leave anything to chance, you know,” Chennault said. “Don’t leave your car running and don’t leave your keys in your car if you’re running into the gas station. I’d also advise not to leave your car running unattended in the morning to warm it up before you have to leave. A lot of vehicles that are stolen when someone does that.”
Tahlequah Assistant Chief Steve Garner said he's been seeing more and more "crimes of opportunity" recently.
“The people walk through the neighborhoods and all they do is check door handles on vehicles,” Garner said. “If yours is open, guess what? That’s an easy an opportunity for them, so lock your car. I live out in the county and I lock my cars, because you never know.”
The doorbell camera company Ring partnered with 400 police forces last year, granting potential access to homeowners’ camera footage. As more homeowners opt into the affordable security system, Garner encourages them to do their research.
“I’m not saying we endorse Ring or anything like that, but I have a different system on my house. The reason why I chose that — I did a lot of research on it — was because I didn’t want to pay someone every month, a fee,” Garner said. “The reason I got my system is, it can store on its base for seven days, and it overrides every seven days. If you come to my house and steal something and I catch you, I have the ability to save it on a thumb drive and it’s not erased.”
On Oct. 22, Cherokee County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a burglary at a lake house in Cookson. The homeowner wasn’t inside, but he was alerted on his phone by his security system.
“We’ve encouraged people for a long time to put cameras and motion-activated lights around their homes,” Chennault said. “Something we’ve been seeing here a lot lately are camera-equipped doorbells, and it’s really helping us to help them.”
The sheriff said one of the most common crimes trailer theft, because trailers are so easy to sell.
“The people who steal trailers are usually very familiar with them. It’s people who use trailers – they know how to pull them, and they know how to sell them,” Chennault said. “But most manufactured trailers have VIN plates on them and those plates are hard to get rid of.”
Chennault is urging people to either jot down the VIN numbers and serial numbers of valuable items, or take photos of them.
“Serial numbers are a unique means of identifying your property and are the best way for law enforcement to locate your property if it is stolen,” Chennault said. “If you have property that’s valuable to you that you don’t want to lose, you’ve got to record your serial numbers in case that stuff is stolen. Don’t take the chance when it will literally take a minute to write it down, and then put it in a safe place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.