The Cherokee National Holiday, held each Labor Day weekend, commemorates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839. For 68 years, the Holiday has also been a sort of homecoming, as 100,000 people normally flood into Cherokee County for events.
This year, amidst a pandemic, the tribe decided to take all its activities online.
"This was a tough decision, but we always want to err on the side of caution and protect our employees who put on the events and the public, so this year, we felt it best to share our Cherokee National Holiday celebration and traditions safely online for viewers around the globe to tune in and see," said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.
This online platform, accessible through www.thecherokeeholiday.com; the mobile application Whova; and social media have all opened the Holiday up to the world - and they're encouraging people to come together virtually.
"We're getting back to the basics, and you can see that in our lineup," said Cherokee National Holiday Coordinator and Community Tourism Manager Austin Patton. "It's really about commemorating our Constitution, which united the Eastern band and Western together for the first time. It's something that means a lot to many people."
People from around the globe have been invited to participate in the annual car show and powwow by submitting videos that can be viewed through the digital platforms. The virtual powwow features 650 performances across 13 categories, and will be available for viewing through September. The art show encourages the online community to vote for favorites, and the quilt show was captured on film as entries hung in the Sequoyah Schools auditorium.
Those submitting poll answers or entering the photo contest can win prizes, and others will win just by engaging with the online community.
"It's been able to bring us together in positive ways. People can reach out to the community and they react, share recipes, have virtual meetups," said Patton.
Virtual meetups are being held in the app by Cherokees in Colorado, New York, Kansas City, the Pacific Northwest, and various cities in Oklahoma.
Patton said the holiday website has had over 30,000 visitors from at least 20 countries.
"There has been a tremendous response from our at-large community. They've let us know in community boards how extremely thankful they are that they can attend holiday, and appreciate that we could take our homecoming online," he said. "Someone who never had interest, or never even knew about the Cherokee Nation, will see it and say they want to learn more about basket-weaving or they want to come to Tahlequah."
Online visitors can find maps of the Cherokee Nation and learn about historic sites, and even take a 3D tour of the Cherokee National History Museum. Videos showcase how to make cornhusk dolls, Jason Christie's favorite fishing spots, and tours of areas within the Nation given by tribal officials raised there. The State of the Nation was to be broadcast online Saturday at noon. Hoskin was set to discuss the "difficulties and triumphs" the Cherokee Nation has faced over the past year.
"Our ancestors weathered many storms. We can weather this one. We can do it because we have two things you can't measure in numbers, dollars or programs: We have strength, and we have hope," said Hoskin.
Two in-person events were planned, but even then, attendees were urged to stay in their vehicles for the movies and fireworks.
While film festivals have been part of the Holiday weekend in the past, the Cherokee Nation Film Office has assisted with three nights of free drive-in movies at One Fire Field. Friday's screening was "sold out" of its 300 spots by Thursday evening, according to Patton.
"Most of this content was put together for this event, or is a premiere," he said. "Our screen is 2 feet wider than Admiral Twin in Tulsa. We're bringing back something that had been taken from us. It's a call back for them to be able to go to a drive-in in their hometown."
Thursday night's shorts and films focused on the Cherokee language. Friday night was the premiere night, which included a new "Osiyo: Voices of the Cherokee People" episode; "Inagi," a new animation; and winners of the 2020 OklaHomies Short Film Contest. The CNFO was to announce scholarship opportunities, as well. Saturday night, the drive-in focuses on Cherokee women, with the selections "Nanyehi" and "The Cherokee Word for Water."
Patton enjoyed the Cherokee sci-fi film, saying it's something viewers wouldn't expect, but will enjoy.
A community fireworks show is set for Sunday at dusk at Cherokee Springs Plaza.
"It's the heart of Tahlequah, so it can be seen by people all over," said Patton. "They can park at the casino. All Cherokee Springs vendors are on board with that, and they'll be staying open a little bit later to accommodate whatever snack urges people get."
Overflow parking will be available in the gravel lot behind new Sonic and Starbucks, which is under construction.
To help commemorate this unique Cherokee National Holiday, downloads of the poster and schedule, as well as coloring books and more, are available online.
Quality printed posters and reusable face masks with the year's theme can be ordered by calling the Cherokee Arts Center and Spider Gallery, 918-453-5728. The Cherokee Nation Gift Shop has T-shirts and more in stock.
This year's Holiday theme is "We the People of the Cherokee Nation: Celebrating Tribal Sovereignty."
"We hope to be back to normal next year, so we can all see each other again," said Patton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.