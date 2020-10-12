TULSA - Pathways Adult Learning Center is providing part-time and full-time virtual classes for students with intellectual disabilities, ages 16 years and older.
In the midst of the pandemic, the shift from in-person to virtual classes was important due to the elevated vulnerability of many of Pathways students.
Online courses give students independence and purpose from the safety and comfort of their homes. The virtual program has gone worldwide, serving a student as far away as South Korea, and Pathways hopes to continue virtual classes as an option even after in-person classes have resumed.
Since March, Pathways has ensured that students continue to excel in their growth by providing them with classes that are fun and interactive to learn from home. The students are given lessons on subjects like math, reading, being active, and learning life skills.
Pathways is blessing families who are struggling financially due to the pandemic by helping them with a scholarship for their students. Scholarships are possible thanks to the generous donors who are faithfully giving to the program.
"Offering virtual classes made us realize that this can be an awesome way to serve more students that don't live in our area or wouldn't qualify for our in-person program even long after the pandemic is over," said Monique Scraper, executive director of Pathways.
Enrollment for virtual classes is now open. To learn more or apply online, visit www.pathwaysok.org/program or call 918-859-0060.
The mission of Pathways Adult Learning Center Inc. is to provide a unique Christian program dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for adults with intellectual disabilities.
Pathways' vision is to assist each individual to achieve emotional, cognitive, physical, social, and spiritual growth to his or her fullest potential.
