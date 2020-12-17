Virtual learning challenges special-needs students

While working parents face a dilemma on what to do with young children when schools are on virtual-only learning, parents of special-needs students face unique challenges.
Some Tahlequah families have chosen virtual learning for special education students, while others participate in distance learning on designated days, according to Tahlequah Public Schools Director of Special Services Susan VanZant.
“Special education teachers provide instruction similar to regular education teachers through platforms such as Google Classroom and Zoom. All students have devices and connectivity, if needed, and check in to complete assignments. Teachers meet with students throughout the week utilizing Zoom meetings, in addition to communications through email,” said VanZant. “Virtual students who are unable to successfully participate through technology receive instruction through paper packets.”
Related services, such as occupational, physical and speech therapies, are also provided through the online platforms, said VanZant.
Individualized Education Program teams discuss the instructional needs of each student.
“If an IEP team determines a student cannot successfully receive appropriate services through a technology device during distance learning, service times may be offered on site if staff is available and required to be on site. Teams may determine a combination that works best for a student, such as instruction service through device and related service provided on site,” said VanZant.
Waylon “Conner” Tiller, 14, is a freshman at Tahlequah High School on an IEP. He has been on campus all semester except on virtual learning days and when family members tested positive for COVID-19.
“His IEP provides for him to have access to a para and the special needs rooms for assistance,” said Kira Fell, Conner’s mom. “Any and all virtual days are not successful. He doesn’t qualify to still be on campus, because he’s not in special needs classes.”
She said she and Conner had a rough time at first, because she didn't have communication with the teachers, but things improved this week.
“He is very routine-oriented and doesn’t want to go to school online, so he rushes through assignments and gets bad grades. This week has been better, because he had set times to Zoom meet his teachers,” said Fell. “I talked to Mandy Jordan, as Conner is special needs, and she is absolutely available and amazing.”
VanZant said teachers have been challenged in familiarizing themselves with a number of new platforms and software in a short amount of time, while planning instruction for students.
“In-person instruction is most effective for the majority of students, but families, students and teachers have worked together to make virtual and distance learning work,” she said.
A mother of four students, Vanessa McInnes said she works at home most day,s and that allows her to assist her children with virtual learning when required. The family has work zones set up to help everyone stay focused during distance learning days, but there are still difficulties – especially for her 15-year-old son, Cole.
“Cole takes special ed classes and has a team of teachers who are educated in that field, and I am not, so that was the deciding factor on him going to school this year. And if one kid is in school, it made sense just to send them all,” said McInnes. “They asked if Cole wanted to come to campus for some classes, but I understood they were for the lower-functioning students. We opted out. He doesn’t need that much instructional help right now, except speech pathology.”
Cole has fragile X syndrome, which means his X chromosomes are elongated. This has caused autism, a speech impediment, cognitive learning disability, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
“We are blessed he is higher-functioning than many people with fragile X syndrome,” said McInnes. “He does require a lot of attention when it comes to schooling. He’s not routine-oriented.”
McInnes said Cole hated middle school, but enjoys being a freshman at Tahlequah High School. She said he works hard and loves his classes and teachers.
“He is not mainstreamed. The high school has an amazing program. For his core classes, he has special ed teachers and the group of students all move together to those classes. He has a para[professional] who travels with him and the group to their elective classes,” said McInnes.
Cole also has speech pathology twice a week, and that has been a struggle on virtual learning days.
“They do Zoom calls, and it’s so hard. Face-to-face for speech pathology is vital. The sound on Zoom may not always be the best, so he misses sounds. If the screen freezes, he can’t see how the teacher’s mouth is positioned.”
McInnes’ second-grader, Ruari, also has speech therapy at Heritage Elementary School.
“At her benchmark before spring break, Ruari was on grade level. She’s had a hard time getting caught back up. I don’t know if she’ll get caught up, especially if they continue virtual,” said McInnes.
McInnes said Cole has a different mindset when at home. He forgets about meetings or work that’s due, and his mom has to constantly remind him. He also has difficulties processing what comes next, since that schedule has been disrupted.
“It is a challenge, but the teachers are amazing and the amount of willingness to help and communicate with us is wonderful. This week they seem to have it together better,” said McInnes. “I think the majority of the teachers, special ed-wise, are doing the very best that they can in the situation.”
Cole and Conner are Special Olympics athletes, but they haven’t been able to compete since everything shut down.
“It bums him out, but he takes it way better than not being able to attend school,” said Fell. “Overall, we have made it through a semester and, to me, that is successful when there is a global pandemic.”
