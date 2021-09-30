Virtual 'Life at Hunter's Home: Ghost Stories' to begin in October

Hunter's Home has created a fun and safe alternative to the historic home's annual Ghost Stories event. Participants can hear bewitching tales, uncover mysteries of the antebellum property built in 1845, and see the site after dark through a Facebook version of the popular event.
By joining the private Facebook group "Life at Hunter's Home: Ghost Stories," viewers can enjoy complete access to special, spooky fall videos and demonstrations whenever they like through the month of October. The virtual experience will include access to four ghostly films prerecorded in the home's interior, two mini demonstrations, and will end with a special Facebook live tour of the site after dark on Friday, Oct. 22. Watch as reenactors tell stories recounting the legends and mysterious tales that go along with the historic lore of Hunter's Home in Park Hill.
Hunter's Home historic site will be closed to the public on Friday, Oct. 22, for event preparations. Although the events are virtual this year, staff will be busy setting up equipment, props, and working after hours filming the evening Facebook Live tour.
To join the virtual events, contact Hunter's Home at 918-456-2751 with debit or credit card information. Locals may pay the $10 fee in person. Once payment has been made, request to join the private Facebook group Life at Hunter's Home. Once your registration is confirmed, you will have access to four prerecorded stories, recipes, demonstrations, and the Facebook Live after-dark tour of the house and cabin. Content will be available until Nov. 3.
