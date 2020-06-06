The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual public meeting to provide updates on a proposed improvement project on State Highway 82, north of Tahlequah in Cherokee County.
The project would improve the safety and traffic flow for seven miles of SH-82 between Grand Avenue in Tahlequah to Gideon. The current roadway has narrow shoulders, sharp curves, and limited sight distance. ODOT proposes a four-lane divided highway section between Grand Avenue and the State Highway 51 Spur, and a two-lane highway with shoulders and room for other future improvements from the SH-51 Spur to Gideon. There are also three proposed roundabouts at SH-82 and Grand Avenue; SH-82 and SH-51 Spur; and West Jones Road and North Jarvis Road.
The public can visit www.odot.org/SH82 to view the proposals and provide comments through July 3. This presentation will be a web-based public viewing format with no in-person meetings scheduled. The estimated $36 million improvement project is currently scheduled for a FFY2022 construction bid.
