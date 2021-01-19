Virtual story time at library helps families connect

Libraries haven’t been quite the same since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but Hulbert Community Library has continued to connect virtually with its patrons.
Hulbert’s library has long invited its community members to visit for storytime, meant for young children in early stages of learning to read. Because a limited number of people are allowed in library at one time, it’s had to engage with little readers online, instead.
“It’s a whole new ballgame,” said Pam Davis, librarian. “We all have to learn how to film ourselves and new strategies of things to post. Our meeting room is kind of like our movie studio now. We’re just still trying to stay connected to our community. We know a lot of them are at home and not wanting to get out, so this way we can still have that connection with them.”
Tuesday, the HCL hosted an online storytime on Facebook in which Davis shared with participants the book “Like the Moon Loves the Sky,” by Hena Khan and illustrated by Saffa Khan.
“This is a beautiful story told about a mother’s thoughts and love toward her daughter as she’s growing up,” said Davis.
The story begins with a picture of two parents holding their new baby, who grows up throughout the book. The top of the page reads: “Inshallah, you are all that is gentle and good.”
“Aw, the new baby has arrived. Oh, how we love new babies,” Davis said about the man and woman as she held the book up. “‘You feel safe, like all children should.’”
As the book continues, the baby grows older and the parents are seen walking it in a stroller, bringing it to see people “most in need,” and reading with the baby. The illustrator used bright and vibrant colors to depict the child and those around her, allowing the reader to make sense of what was written.
“Oh, I think they might be doing an audio book,” said Davis, pointing to a picture of the mother holding her child, who has on headphones, as they look down at a book.
The story continues with the child growing up to make friends, working in a garden, and learning to ride a bike. She meets a cat, goes swimming with her mom, and builds a fort with her friends. On one page, she is seen blowing out the candles on a birthday cake. The book eventually ends with the mother reading a book of her own to the child.
“I just think this is so precious,” said Davis. “Her mama just loves her and has beautiful words about her character. If you’d like to check this book out to read it to your little ones, we have this available at the library. Come on down and see us and we’ll check it out.”
Check it out
The storytime video can be watched at Hulbert Community Library Facebook page. Those interested in checking the book out can call 918-772-3383, or visit the library at 210 N. Broadway St. in Hulbert.
