Virtual summer school programs a boon for kids

Students have been able to stay engaged with their educators and activities through virtual summer school programs, and most of the activities are due to the 21st Century Community Learning Centers grants.
Tahlequah Public Schools has three 21st Century Grants running, and it's the only district in the state to have that many at once. The grants cover the following sites: Cherokee, Heritage, and Greenwood elementary schools, Tahlequah Middle School, Sequoyah Pre-K Center, and Briggs School.
"Our primary partner is Boys & Girls Club, and Sharon Ballew is the executive director and works at Tenkiller. We do a lot of work with her," said Tanya Jones, TPS director of federal programs. "We're trying to collaborate as much as possible with Cherokee County. We hope to get all the schools involved."
Jones said everybody is welcome to participate, no matter what district.
Due to the pandemic, schools had to rush to develop plans to continue educating students. Along with paper packets for those with limited technology, many schools began posting resources, activities, and videos online - specifically on Facebook.
"Because of the grant, we had to continue serving students virtually," said Jones. "The extended program was already in place."
The 21st Century Summer Distance Learning Facebook page features videos made by local educators. Some show exercises, healthy cooking, crochet, and more.
"All the resources we get are on one page, so parents can get students engaged in new activities. There is a little bit of academic component, but it's mainly so they have some engagement," said Jones. "Everyone we've made contact with has been really excited."
Jones said social media sites are monitored so questions can be answered, as well as to determine how many people are seeing the posts and responding. The schools encourage parents to submit photos and videos of students doing activities.
Keys Public Schools' 21st Century Virtual Summer school is for all grades. The link to theirs is posted in the Keys Public Schools Facebook group.
"We have had a drive-thru line the last three days handing out summer school art supply materials to families," said KPS Superintendent Vol Woods. "The teachers have been making videos for our virtual summer school, and the community's response has been great."
The only activity in person is athletics.
"Due to the pandemic, we are not having student's physically at school for summer school. Our plan is to start school next year on Aug. 13, on a regular schedule, utilizing the State Department of Education CDC recommendations," said Woods.
Chad Botts, Hulbert High School principal, said the 21st Century Grant is serving pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students.
"Students have packets and breakfast they pick up on Monday mornings for the week," he said.
Videos and more can be found on the Hulbert Project Rider 21st CCLC After School Program Facebook page.
Hulbert is the only district offering driver's education, and it's in June.
Grand View School has also offered a summer school distance learning program through its 21st Century Grant.
Tenkiller School's Summer Learning Enrichment Program began March 18 and runs through June 12. Packets were available for pick up, along with meals, each Monday.
"The summer school staff have been working hard to make the summer program look and feel as if the students were at the school enjoying all the fun activities. We will have Facebook Live and YouTube posts to go along with some of the activities," a Tenkiller administrator posted on the school's Facebook page.
They have also continued giving out 21st CCLC/Boys & Girls Club after-school distance learning packets.
The 21st Century Grant also allows for professional development, so educators have been learning how to improve on the virtual programs.
"In trainings, we've learned that it's not always about who's getting the information, but who's using it," said Jones.
She said these activities and the families responding can help students get back some of the social aspects they may be missing.
One benefit to the virtual learning is the cost savings, according to Jones. She said in-person summer school would be more expensive.
"We will have money to carry over to the fall. As we see children who have gaps due to distance learning, we should be able to offer more small groups or maybe one-on-one tutoring after school," said Jones.
Learn more
Those with questions about the virtual learning programs can contact their local schools or Tanya Jones at 918-458-4100 or jonest@tahlequahschools.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.