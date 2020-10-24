As a Smithsonian Affiliate, the Oklahoma History Center will offer a virtual portal to the program "Voting During a Pandemic," on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 3 p.m. This event is free, but preregistration is required.
The program is part of a new, engaging series of talks held online via Zoom by the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History. The program will use the virtual platform to present historical objects in the national collections to lend perspective on the current pandemic. By virtually sharing artifacts, curators and historians will use them as a springboard for a lively discussion to explore how the past can help us better understand the present.
The format will be a moderated dialogue among the panelists with the opportunity for the audience to pose additional questions.
Peter Liebhold, curator in the division of Work and Industry in the National Museum of American History, will moderate the program. The panelists will be Dr. Jon Grinspan, National Museum of American History; Lynn Heidelbaugh, National Postal Museum; and Dr. Duchess Harris, Macalester College.
To register, visit www.okhistory.org/calendar/event/voting-during-a-pandemic.
